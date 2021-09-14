Bigg Boss OTT is managing to grab attention with over-the-top content. The contestants inside the house try their level best to keep the viewers entertained with their constant fights, ugly spats, romance, and much more. Post Moose Jattana's elimination from the show, the housemates got a bit emotional and stood by each other. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty asks her mother Sunanda Shetty about Raqesh Bapat and the latter's reply will warm your hearts

The makers of Bigg Boss had a sweet surprise planned for the housemates. The family members and friends of the housemates entered the Bigg Boss house to motivate their loved ones. Yesterday, Divya's connection Varun Sood entered the house and supported his ladylove. In tonight's episode, Shamita Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty will meet her daughter and motivate her to play her game.

A promo is out on the channel's page wherein Pratik's sister Prerna Sehajpal entered the house. Pratik could not hold his tears back as he saw his sister and cried his heart out. Pratik was upset as he wanted to see his mother. But his sister motivated him to play the game in his way and also had a special message for him. Prerna told Pratik to remember the thin line that is there in every friendship and to be careful about it. Pratik tells her that Neha is just his friend to which Prerna says that 'har chiz ki ek limit hoti hai and yaha koi kisika dost nahi hai'.

Take a look at the promo video -

The video was captioned as 'Pratik ko finally mila ek heartfelt reunion aur kuch important sawalo ke jawab. Will his game strategy change in the final week?' Prerna even told Raqesh not to get angry and meet Pratik after the show. She even revealed that she liked Raqesh since his film Tum Bin was released.

Prerna told Neha that everyone is loving the way she is enjoying herself inside the house. Well, the Bigg Boss OTT house is filled with positivity and the housemates are quite happy as they meet their loved ones after a long time.