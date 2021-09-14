Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal's sister COMMANDS him to stay away from Neha Bhasin; says, 'har chiz ki ek limit hoti hai' – watch video

A promo is out on the channel's page wherein Pratik's sister Prerna Sehajpal entered the house. Pratik could not hold his tears back as he saw his sister and cried his heart out.