Bigg Boss OTT is winning hearts and the audience is loving the over-the-top contestants. Raqesh Bapat is a contestant this year and so far he has been quite decent. Apart from him, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, , and Shamita Shetty are the participants this year. For the unversed, the housemates have formed a connection inside the house and are playing together side by side. Raqesh Bapat's connection is Shamita Shetty. Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife, Ridhi Dogra's brother Akshay Dogra spoke about the show and Raqesh's participation. In an interview with Spotboye, he said that he does not watch Bigg Boss as it is way too negative and unrealistic in terms of what they do, and humanly inhumane.

He also said that Raqesh has always been somewhat experimental and someone who feels like going against the stream. He has gone in and knowing him he is way too simple for this. He's way too simple for this kind of concept. Akshay Dogra said that like people are, probably playing games and he has no clue what's happening. He also said that he is sure this is what is happening with Raqesh in the house. Akshay Dogra shared that he hasn't watched the show but people in his friend circle watch the show speak about what is happening and hence he knows it. He has also sent good wishes to Raqesh and said that Raqesh has chosen a very difficult challenge to be locked up inside. "People have come in to play games, mind games. So I mean all the sanity to him, "he added.

Raqesh is currently the boss man inside the house. And his connection Shamita Shetty is the boss lady of the Bigg Boss OTT house.