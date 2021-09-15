Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and 's close bond is grabbing a lot of attention since day one. The two seem to be enjoying each other's company and are often seen flirting and getting cozy. Both Raqesh and Shamita have even confessed their liking for each other and have always supported one another. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal's sister COMMANDS him to stay away from Neha Bhasin; says, 'har chiz ki ek limit hoti hai' – watch video

Contestant Raqesh was earlier married to actress Ridhi Dogra, but the two parted ways after 7 years of marriage. Despite parting ways, both Raqesh and Ridhi have remained good friends. Inside the Bigg Boss house, times when Raqesh felt low, his ex-wife Ridhi has always penned down encouraging words for him.

Well, recently Ridhi slammed former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah for trolling Raqesh. Kashmera was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger and she took to her Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations @RaQesh19, you are on your way to becoming a henpecked husband… again." (sic). Well, this mean tweet of Kashmera did not go well with Ridhi and she was quick enough to reply to her saying, "Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out."

Take a look at their Twitter interaction -

For the uninitiated, Ridhi and Raqesh parted ways in 2019, and post their separation they had released a joint statement saying that they are living separately but continue to be best friends through thick and thin.

Recently, Shamita's mother Sunanda Shetty entered the house and motivated her daughter to focus on her fame. She even praised Raqesh and said 'he is a sweet man, he’s a gentleman'.