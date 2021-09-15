Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra slams Kashmera Shah for saying 'he is on his way to becoming henpecked husband again'

Contestant Raqesh was earlier married to actress Ridhi Dogra, but the two parted ways after 7 years of marriage. Despite parting ways, both Raqesh and Ridhi have remained good friends.