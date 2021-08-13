Bigg Boss OTT has already become the favourite show. This is the very first time that Bigg Boss is coming on an OTT platform. The show has already managed to be the favourite of the audience. Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin, and Shamita Shetty are the participants this year. The show is themed around #StayConnected this time and the contestants have to play in pairs. On the first day itself, Ridhima Pandit became the favourite. She has a massive fan following because of the roles she has done on television and on the OTT platform. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans SLAM Shamita Shetty for arguing with Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh during the task

She had been a part of the webseries, Hum which also starred Kushal Tandon. Back then, there were rumours that Ridhima Pandit and Kushal Tandon were dating. It was reported that they were in a relationship for some time but recently it was said their relationship turned bitter and also that there were not on talking terms. Kushal has not react to these rumours ever but recently before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Ridhima Pandit in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan she spoke about Kushal. She was asked if she was dating Kushal Tandon. Ridhima said, "It's like, you know, I develop a relationship with everyone who I work with. He is one of those few people, we fell out for a bit, but we are grown, mature adults, so we've sorted it out. He now remains a dear friend. So yes, I think I do share a great relationship with him."

Kushal Tandon was a part of Bigg Boss 7 and had wished Ridhima good luck when he got to know that she is entering Bigg Boss OTT house. Ridhima Pandit has been paired with Karan Nath in Bigg Boss OTT.