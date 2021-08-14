Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin, and Shamita Shetty are the participants of Bigg Boss OTT this year. The show is themed around #StayConnected this time and the contestants have to play in pairs. Zeeshan Khan was the first contestant who was revealed by the Bigg Boss OTT makers. Zeeshan Khan has been a part of Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya. Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Zeeshan Khan had revealed this special news to his co-actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in their vanity. Also Read - Indian Idol 12, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT: Here’s all you can expect this weekend from Top reality TV shows

In the video, Zeeshan Khan hugs Shabir and Sriti and tells them that he has something to share. He then reveals that he has been selected for Bigg Boss OTT. Sriti and Shabir happily hug him and congratulate him. They were overjoyed to hear this news. They even joked Zeeshan will not be returning soon from the Bigg Boss OTT house. Shabir also said that he'll come inside the house to support him and added never at the end with pun intended. Sriti even asked Zeeshan to take care of himself. Shabir said, "It's going to be tough but I am sure you will rock it. Play well and have fun." Zeeshan told them that he will not come before six months and will win the trophy. Zeeshan Khan posted this video of him revealing the news.

Along with the video, Zeeshan wrote, "Bigg Boss!!! Yes so here's me sharing with my costars of Kumkum Bhagya the news of me going into the house! I love this team and you can see that I am going to miss them….Catch the excitement on my YouTube channel! Go watch the full video now!#expecttheunexpected #zsquad #biggboss #ZeeinBB #bbott #biggboss15 #zsquadvlogs #sritijha #shabbirahluwalia"