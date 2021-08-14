Bigg Boss OTT: Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha cheer for their Kumkum Bhagya co-star Zeeshan Khan – watch video

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan's team shared a video on Instagram of how his Kumkum Bhagya co-stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha reacted to the news of his participation in the show.