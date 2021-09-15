The reality shows Bigg Boss OTT is inching towards its finale and hardly a few days are left for the host to announce the winner. The contestants of Bigg Boss OTT have managed to keep the viewers entertained with their antics. Well, recently the makers invited the family members and friends of the contestants inside the BB house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra slams Kashmera Shah for saying 'he is on his way to becoming henpecked husband again'

Time and again contestant has been called 'bossy', 'dominating', 'using her connection as a sidekick', and much more. Shamita and Raqesh's strong bond has grown with each passing day and the two have stod witg each other against all odds. The two have even confessed their likeness and fondness for each other. Well, now Shamita has reacted to accusations that she treats her Raqesh Bapat like a sidekick inside the BB house. The channel has shared a new promo on their page, wherein Shamita was asked if she feels bad when people call her ‘bossy’ or ‘dominating’ and if she is using Raqesh like a ‘jhamura’? To this, Shamita said, 'I think I'm somebody who puts my point across. Divya (Agarwal) and I didn't get along, and it was difficult for me to see my connection spend more time with her. When I don't trust someone, it gets difficult for me. Trust is a very, very big thing for me, and loyalty is a very, very big thing for me'. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal's sister COMMANDS him to stay away from Neha Bhasin; says, 'har chiz ki ek limit hoti hai' – watch video

Take a look at the promo video -

She even added saying, 'But, coming to what you said, I would never want to suffocate anyone in a relationship.' Later, both Shamita and Raqesh were asked their current ‘relationship status’. Raqesh laughed and sarcastically replied saying, 'We are just friends' and Shamita agreed with him.

Recently, Shamita asked her mother Sunanda if Raqesh is sweet and the latter replied that he is a true gentleman.