Contestant found her real connection in Raqesh Bapat and their bond grew stronger with each passing day. The two stood like a rock with each other and supported one another even during their weakest moment. Both Shamita and Raqesh confessed their feeling for each other and it seems as cupid has struck them.

In the last episode of Bigg Boss OTT, the family members and friends of the housemates entered the Bigg Boss house to support them. Shamita's mother Sunanda Shetty also entered the house and motivated her daughter. During their heart-to-heart conversation, Shamita asked her mother about Raqesh. She asked 'isn't Raqesh sweet?', to which Sunanda replied, 'He is such a sweet man, he's a gentleman.'

Take a look at their video -

Shamita's mother asked Raqesh how is he doing inside the house and also told them that the two are trending outside. Sunanda told Raqesh to be the person he is and not change for others. She also told him to stay in the game and play it. Sunanda moreover also appreciated how Raqesh spoke his heart out about his life when came on the show.

Sunanda also addressed the issue wherein the housemates call her daughter 'bossy'. She said, 'Bossy from which angle, you have not come with golden horns on your head. You came in as a simple girl just as other participants. People are intimidated and you are a normal simple girl in the house. You don't need to change yourself for others'.

What do you have to say about Raqesh and Shamita's connection? Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT.