View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss OTT, we see and having an emotional conversation. Former confesses that her first boyfriend passed away in a car accident. After that, she took a long time to recuperate from the loss. Shamita mentioned that after the incident, she didn't allow anybody into her life for a long time. Neha Bhasin is seen wiping her tears. Watch the video above. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh, Milind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan party with Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula – view pics