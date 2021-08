View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Bigg Boss OTT contestant cried her heart out after an argument with Nishant Bhat. The recent promo that is out on the OTT platform which shows Shamita talking about her equation with Nishant and Divya Agarwal with her partner Raqesh Bapat. During the task, Shamita broke down into tears and shared her feelings with Raqesh. She said, "You want me to be friends with people like that? You told me not to fight with anyone, because it's difficult for you. I'm keeping my mouth shut. I can't do this anymore... I'm just saying, there are certain things now that I'm going to do for myself. I thought about you. You wanted me to be friends with Nishant, you wanted me to be friends with Divya. I can't do this anymore. The problem is there is a class divide here. Because I'm an actress because I come from a certain family. I am the one who is classy, I am the one who is this and that. I'm talking about the world giving me a chance, people in the house don't give me a chance." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 NEW PROMO: Salman Khan reveals a MEGA-SURPRISE in the jungle; introduces Rekha on the show