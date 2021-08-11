Bigg Boss OTT has begun and it is getting all the love from the audience. 13 contestants have been playing the best game they can and the show looks quite entertaining. Now, as per reports, TV actor and Shehnaaz Gill's suitor in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Mayur Verma is in talks with the Bigg Boss OTT makers to enter as a wild card. In an interview with ETimes, Mayur Verma said that he was approached earlier but things didn’t materialize and now they are keen to make him a wild card with some amazing twists. He said that soon after the first elimination he will make an entry. Mayur Verma has been a part of TV shows like Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Jeannie Aur Juju and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal will be the most controversial contestants on the show? Vote now

Bigg Boss OTT began on August 8 and since then we have seen so many fights in the house. Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin, and Shamita Shetty are the participants this year. The show is themed around #StayConnected this time and the contestants have to play in pairs. While all housemates have their partners, Divya Agarwal has been left alone without a connection and also nominated in the first week. Divya is already making some noise among the audience with her fights in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Earlier, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Divya Agarwal revealed whether she had any strategy in place for Bigg Boss OTT the actress said she didn't. Citing examples of her previous reality TV shows, Divya Agarwal said that she had had plenty of experience and hoped it would come in handy for her inside Bigg Boss OTT house. We also asked her to name her favourite contestant and she revealed, "Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya." Divya revealed that she loved their nok-jhok and fights in Bigg Boss 14. She added that she would be in two minds as to whom to support.