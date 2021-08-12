When we talk about Bigg Boss, #SidNaaz is what comes to our minds first. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have a crazy fan following. People love them and even want to get married. Their innocent fights, crazy fun times and even emotional moments, we have loved all of this in Bigg Boss 13. Even post the show ended, we saw them doing music videos and other shows. Whenever #SidNaaz are spotted in the city, fans go crazy. Ever since there have been talks about Bigg Boss OTT, there have been rumours that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting the OTT version. However, later it was revealed that Karan Johar is hosting it. Now, the makers have shared a silhouette picture of a couple and teased fans about the entry of ‘Boss Jodi’ on the coming first Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal-Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan-Urfi Javed - which jodi has the strongest connection in the house? Vote now

Fans have guessed that the silhouette pic is of their favourite couple, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka #SidNaaz. Along with the picture, the caption read, "#BiggBossOTT ka pehla Sunday ka vaar hone wala hai super entertaining jab aayegi Bigg Boss ki favorite jodi. Can you guess woh kaun hai?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

A month back, there was speculations that their friendship had hit a rough patch. But on a recent talk show, Shehnaaz Gill said that Sidharth Shukla is like her family member. She said he is someone who believes in action more than words. Recently, on August 8, the two were spotted outside a cafe in Lonavala. The pics were shared by a fans at around 2 am at night. Both of them were twinning. While Shehnaaz Gill chose an onion pink top, Sidharth Shukla's top was also in the same colour. It seems they had stopped at the cafe on the Mumbai-Lonavala Highway. It looked like they went for a monsoon drive. Sidharth Shukla's mom and sister was also seen with the two.