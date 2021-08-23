Bigg Boss OTT is winning hearts and is hosted by Karan Johar. Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Raqesh Bapat, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, , and Shamita Shetty are the participants this year. The 'Sunday ka Vaar' episode of the show has grabbed everyone's attention. For the unversed, during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar had slammed Divya Agarwal for her attitude. He said that given her experience on other reality shows, she considers herself a queen and is often seen trying to school others. He also brought up a fight between Divya and Shamita by telling the latter that Divya gossips about her. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 12, August 23, Live Updates: Hina Khan's target game begins; Zeeshan Khan's health deteriorates

He again fought with Divya and took Shamita's side and hence fans started trolling Karan Johar for his hosting. They felt he is biased towards Shamita. Some even called him Shamita's manager. Actor Suyyash Rai who is Divya's friend took to his Instagram stories and criticised Karan Johar for his opinion and for targeting Divya. Suyyash also took a stand for Zeeshan Khan. Suyyash Rai wrote, "He has lost the plot. Dear KJo… come let lemme busrst ur bubble!!! U aint Salman Khan Try talking sense! Never knew KJo is such a loser! Dear KJo… you fkin check your tone next time, then expect others to speak with you nicely. And you better not point that finger of yours at Divya. Do all this with your Shamita (Shetty). Filmein banao, wahin tak theek hai (Stick to making movies)."

Talking about Zeeshan, Suyyash wrote, "Ive felt soo, soooo bad for Zee in today's episode. Poor chap, he dinn do anythingggggg wrong, literally anything !!!! And the way he was treated today. I am sorry but no one has gone there to take sh*t from him (Karan)… There is a way of tackling the situations, sirf host banna (only becoming the host) is not the game you gotta do justice to your post."