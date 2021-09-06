Things are heating up inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. On Sunday Ka Vaar, one of the most popular contestants Akshara Singh was eliminated from the show along with Millind Gaba. Fans seem quite upset with this elimination and are calling it unfair. Here’s a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli's glamourous avatar for the show will set your hearts on fire – view pics

Their Biaseness is hell upon limit..

Sharam karlo thoda @BiggBoss @ColorsTV

Dhanke ki chot pe kahunga, agar Biaseness nahi hota toh Akshara deserved to be in Top3 and this trio's friendship had long way of scope together!

Miss this bond❤#AksharaSingh #DivyaAgarwal #MilindGaba pic.twitter.com/zyzQpagM6a — ?????ℜ?????? ????????????? (@sonusingh_15) September 5, 2021

No akshara no bbott

Fake show

Shame on you Karan johar shamita and neha ko hi winner bna do bs #AksharaSingh — Suman Sharma7 (@SumanSharma7777) September 5, 2021

Laat kholke baithna was taken in wrong way.. She did not mean as housemates are thinking... Yaar jaise MARATHI, GUJRATI ETC language hai vaise is statement ka bhojpuri me alag hi h... "Showing attitude " like this.. She mean the same

NO AKSHARA NO BIGGBOSS pic.twitter.com/DHlBzEXZ5i — RAJ GIRI (@RajGiri52946863) September 5, 2021

Dear @karanjohar that's means Your supporting shamita's putting foam on her crotch.and neha 's putting foam on her boobs on national television. this is their sanskar and sanskriti.

What a Shame !!!!! Akshara is way better than them.@EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss #AksharaSingh — Angelaa Soren ?? (@AngellaSoren) September 5, 2021

Lets all akshara fans come together now

From today onwards lets boycott the show we will not watch this on voot

And let the trp fall

Thn they will realise wht they have done

They've played with audience emotions#BiggbossOTT #bbott #AksharaSingh — Nandani (@Nandani3101) September 5, 2021

Most biased show #Wewantaksharaback #boycottbb akshara ke sath bahut unfair hua ,uske baare me bhi bahut baatein boli gayi hai unlogo ko kyu ni kuchh bola gaya most biased show. Stop watching bigbossott.? — BHU student (@BHU_Students) September 5, 2021

In a recent episode, we saw Akshara Singh clearing things out with . They had had a row over the Akshara's words. During their conversation, they got talking about Pratik Sahejpal who was earlier Akshara's connection. Akshara revealed that she genuinely liked him and felt a real connection with him, but he broke her heart. She also revealed that he would crib about Neha trying to get chatty with him all the time. Akshara talked about Pratik's work outside Bigg Boss and talked about Neha Bhasin's career.

Akshara also tried to warn Neha about the same but she also confessed that she likes Pratik Sehajpal. Akshara also mentioned that Pratik is using Neha to be in the game as she is much more popular than him.