Things are heating up inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. On Sunday Ka Vaar, one of the most popular contestants Akshara Singh was eliminated from the show along with Millind Gaba. Fans seem quite upset with this elimination and are calling it unfair. Here’s a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli's glamourous avatar for the show will set your hearts on fire – view pics
In a recent episode, we saw Akshara Singh clearing things out with Neha Bhasin. They had had a row over the Akshara's words. During their conversation, they got talking about Pratik Sahejpal who was earlier Akshara's connection. Akshara revealed that she genuinely liked him and felt a real connection with him, but he broke her heart. She also revealed that he would crib about Neha trying to get chatty with him all the time. Akshara talked about Pratik's work outside Bigg Boss and talked about Neha Bhasin's career. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Is Pratik Sahejpal using Neha Bhasin's popularity to move ahead in the show? Here's what the latter's husband has to say
Akshara also tried to warn Neha about the same but she also confessed that she likes Pratik Sehajpal. Akshara also mentioned that Pratik is using Neha to be in the game as she is much more popular than him. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 26, September 3 Live Updates: Pratik-Neha, Nishant-Moose, Akshara-Millind to fight for captaincy
