Bigg Boss OTT Divya Agarwal won the inaugural season of Bigg Boss OTT recently. She took out time from her busy schedule to do an Insta live for her fans. She spoke about Bigg Boss 14 winner Sidharth Shukla’s demise and called it unreal. Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. Divya revealed that it was just before her finale performance that she learnt about his death. She said that she was missing him and was expecting to meet her after the show. “I was actually waiting for his approval, once I come out. Ho sakta hai Sidharth mujhe bole, ‘Very well played’,” said the winner.

Divya also thanked her old and new fans for their support. The actress also requested her fans to not question any of her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestants for what they did to her on the show. She added that she was not sure about entering the Bigg Boss 15 house as she has just won Bigg Boss OTT. Have a look at her live session below:

Meanwhile, Divya seems shocked to know that judged her relationship with Varun Sood. She told Hindustan Times that the actress always took offense when she made a comment on Raqesh and her friendship. She told the paper, "It wasn’t like I don’t know Raqesh as a person or I don’t know Shamita as a person, I don’t know both sides. It wasn’t like that, I knew both sides very well." She says she knew what was happening inside with them. She went on to say that whenever she said something the two would take it as an insult.