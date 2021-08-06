Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan REVEALS why he left Kumkum Bhagya for Karan Johar's show [EXCLUSIVE]

Bigg Boss OTT will begin on August 8. Karan Johar will be hosting the OTT version of the show and later Salman Khan will take over as the host on television. A lot has been spoken about the show and many names have come forward who can be a part of the show. Recently, the makers released introductory promos of Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, and Akshara Singh. Now, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Zeeshan Khan who is known for his role in Kumkum Bhagya and his viral bathrobe video spoke about his plans for Bigg Boss OTT and why he left Kumkum Bhagya for Karan Johar's show. Zeeshan Khan said, "I did not feel that leaving Kumkum Bhagya for Bigg Boss OTT is better. Kumkum Bhagya is a show which is very close to my heart and fans who watch Kumkum Bhagya are also close to be. But I wanted to enter Bigg Boss OTT leaving Kumkum Bhagya because of my viral bathrobe incident. Post that incident I received a lot of mixed reactions. Some liked it and some felt that this guy has guts. However, many did not like it as well." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Anusha Dandekar ends speculations; reveals if she is going to be a part of Karan Johar's show

"More than an artist, I am an entertainer. I like entertaining people. I had started my vlogs because I wanted to entertain people. I wanted people to know that actor Zeeshan Khan is not one of those high-class attitude guys. I am not like that. I am one of these crazy millennial kids who always want to keep entertaining people. I am an entertainer and hence I wanted to come on this platform because the whole of India watches the show. I wanted people to know why this guy does crazy and whacky things. I want them to know that this guy has a good intentions and is good at heart. I want to tell them that this guy isn't harming anyone, he is just entertaining, "he added.

Zeeshan also gave an example of how people only remember the fun that used to happen in the show because of the backbenchers. He says that he is going to be that fun backbencher in Bigg Boss whom the audience will always remember.