, and have been on one reality show after another to promote their Diwali release . After Chal Hawa Yeu De, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Big Picture, the trio will shoot of 's show Bigg Boss 15 on Friday evening. Now, we all know the rapport that Katrina shares with Salman. They started as co-stars and then Salman turned into her mentor, the two also dated and post a breakup, they are one of those jodis who continue to remain friends.

Salman has also been Katrina's support system over the years. And now, she is shooting for the Bigg Boss 15-Sooryavanshi special at a time when Katrina is making headlines for nothing else but her December wedding with Sardar Udham star . If anyone in the industry can dare to pull Katrina's leg over such news/rumours, it is Salman Khan.

So now, with them shooting for the show tonight, we wonder if Salman will be able to get Katrina spill the beans and set the record straight about her wedding with Vicky. So far, while there have been reports about the wedding month, date, venue, bridal trousseau et al, Katrina and her team have denied the news while Vicky and his family have stayed tight lipped. Can we hope Salman Khan to help us get closer to the truth? Well, definitely! In fact, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 may just use this as an opportunity to get newer fans to watch the special episode that will air during the coming weekends.

After all, Bollywood weddings always interest the masses. Meanwhile, there are reports that Katrina’s sister and mother have already started shopping for the winter wedding and that Katrina will deck up as a bride in Sabyasachi latest wedding creation.