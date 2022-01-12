Bigg Boss season 15's contestant and a famous Punjabi singer Afsana Khan got engaged to her longtime beau Saaj Sharma in February last year. Afsana shared the good news with her fans as she posted a series of pictures and videos from her engagement ceremony. She wrote, "Hey guys, here's our ring ceremony. I got engaged with my fvrt baby lifeline @saajzofficial My world sub toh sohna hubby ji putu mera love u infinity wala @saajzofficial baby. Thanks God MD my family's.." Both Afsana and Saaj are busy preparing for their D-day, but it seems as their special day might face some roadblocks. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After a nasty fight with Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty tells Karan Kundrra to make her girlfriend feel ‘more secure’

According to the Dainik Bhaskar's report, a woman from Chhattisgarh named Anugrah Ranjan alias Anu Sharma has filed a petition in a Mohali court against Saaj Sharma. Yes, you read that right. Anugrah aka Anu claimed that Afsana's to be husband Saaj cheated on her and had divorced her fraudulently. She further even stated that they had married with the mutual consent of their families on September 6, 2014. In her petition, she has mentioned that after marriage they started staying in Zirakpur and had a daughter in February 2016. She revealed in her petition that after their marriage, Saaj and his family used to allegedly torture her for dowry, and then she had to leave for Raipur, her native place.

In the petition, Anu also said that she came to know about the marriage of Afsana and Saaj in December 2021 and since then she has been trying to contact him, but he does not respond to her phone calls. Anu said that she later contacted his family and came to know that Saaj had divorced her in 2019 after Mohali court's order.

Anu claimed her divorce to be illegal as Saaj intentionally gave the wrong address and she could not receive the summons. As per Anu's claims in the petition, Saaj was a contractor at Bhushan Power Plant in Odisha. He came to Raipur for his work, and it is when the two came closer to each other. Eventually, both Anu and Saaj decided to get married.