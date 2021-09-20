Divya Agarwal has turned out to be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. She managed to defeat stars like , Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat and others to win the title. Post her victory, we saw her celebrating the same along with her boyfriend Varun Sood, Ranvijay Singha and others. When in the house, we saw her closest people rooting for her. Varun and even his sisters showered support to Divya through social media. Now, she has opened up about her bond with them. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal opens up on being part of Bigg Boss 15; says, 'I am scared of Salman Khan'

In an interview with Times Of India, Divya Agarwal spoked about the treatment she receives from Varun Sood's family. She said that they treat her like daughter. "Varun, his sisters and my family have always been people with strong opinions. I feel lucky to have such people around with whom I can maintain my individuality. They always support me and appreciate me for whatever I do in life. They have always been my strength. I am like the daughter of their family and they will always support me," Bigg Boss OTT winner said. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal opens up on mending differences with Shamita Shetty; says, 'I would like to see that effort from her'

Divya Agarwal also spoke about how Varun's positive words and her mother's letter kept her motivated during her journey in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shilpa Shetty's homecoming post for Shamita Shetty, Gwyneth Paltrow launches LED-mirrors for women's private part and more

Now, the speculations are riff about Bigg Boss 15. It was being said that the winner of Bigg Boss OTT will get a direct entry in the 15th season of the show, however, Divya revealed that she has not received any call from the makers as yet. "I haven’t got any call for Bigg Boss 15. I think the show has just ended so everyone is on a relax mode. But I am ready if I get a call, I will do it. I am in that winning zone, I will take up the show. Though I am scared of host , I don’t mind doing Bigg Boss 15," she said.