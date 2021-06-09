Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul reveals her plan of action if Bigg Boss 15 is offered to her

Television actress Sana Makbul Khan is currently in Cape Town shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress is having a gala time with her co-contestants. Sana keeps sharing glimpses from Cape Town and gives a sneak peek to her fans. Also Read - Kushal Tandon, Akashdeep Saigal and more — Salman Khan's fights with Bigg Boss contestants that will go down in the history of the show

In an interview with a media portal, Sana said that she wanted to be part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaja.

She even mentioned that Bigg Boss show was offered to her in the past but she did not take it up as it did not excite her. But now, the hottie has said that if Bigg Boss 15 is offered to her, she would definitely give it a thought.

She further added, “Since the pandemic began last year, we have learned a lot of things, including staying in a lockdown. So, if it gets offered to me this year again, I would definitely give it a thought. The show makes you stronger I feel and I think if I participate in it, I will be stronger than ever.”

Bigg Boss 15 show is all set to entertain its viewers and is likely to premiere in October. , , , Anshula Dandekar, and Neha Marda are some of the rumored contestants who will be participating in the show.