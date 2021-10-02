Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh's fun banter will make your wait for the premiere night more difficult
Ranveer Singh is going to be the special guest on Bigg Boss 15 premiere as he will come to promote his show. His fun banter with Salman Khan is going to be the highlight.
