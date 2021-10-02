View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss 15 premiere is all set t0 premiere this evening and our excitement is already sky-high. Cherry on the cake, we will see and on the same stage. The Padmaavat actor will appear on Bigg Boss 15 to promote his upcoming quiz show The Big Picture. With Salman and Ranveer under one roof, one can only expect madness. In the promo, we see Salman Khan asking Ranveer to teach him how he introduces his show and Salman Khan does it just right. Going by the promos, one can say that Bigg Boss 15 premiere is going to be super entertaining. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 5 times Salman Khan dished out relationship advice to contestants