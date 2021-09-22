Bigg Boss OTT has come to an end and now the buzz is all about Bigg Boss 15. Fans are more than excited as the most controversial reality show of the Television industry will be back to our screens. , as usual, will be the host and dost of the show. Since the show is going to go on air from October 2, there are a lot of speculations doing the rounds about the participants of the show. A name that cropped up was that of actress . But now, the actress has rubbished all the rumours of her participation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: It's confirmed! Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh to be a part of Salman Khan’s reality show

In the most sassiest way, Tina Dutta revealed that she is not going to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. She shared the cover of a magazine she featured on and wrote, "Cover Girl for Bigg Boss Times as our so-called love affair Rumours continue!!!! #NotDoingBiggBoss." The actress looks quite a hottie on the cover as she has gone all bold for the photoshoot. We can see her in hot shots, and jacket with nothing underneath. Check it out. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Emmy 2021 winners, Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket release date, Divya Agarwal showers praise on Varun Sood's family and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨?‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Earlier it was Mohsin Khan who had clarified that he is not going to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. He wrote, "All the rumours of me joining Bigg Boss are not true. Man, I'm very shy for it. Wishing everyone all the best..and a blessed weekend ahead...inshaallah." Name of Manav Gohil had also cropped up in the news circuit as one of the participants of Bigg Boss 15, but to News 18, he rubbished all the reports. He said, "I’m not doing Bigg Boss this year also. I’ve been getting a lot of calls and messages on social media about this, but no, the fact is I’m right now busy shooting for something else. I’m not a part of Bigg Boss 15."