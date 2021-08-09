Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens are on a roll as Shamita Shetty participates on Karan Johar's show amidst Raj Kundra controversy

Shamita Shetty was a surprise entrant on the premiere night of Bigg Boss OTT that took place a couple of hours ago. The actress, who had participated in Bigg Boss season 3, yet again decided to participate in the web version of the show. Shamita Shetty was rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss OTT and finally, it came true when she entered the stage with a sizzling performance on her hit number, Sharara Sharara from Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Whilst on the show, the actress opened up on participating in Bigg Boss OTT despite her family facing a tough situation right now. For those living under the rock, Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested on 19th July for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content through apps. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Twitter Reaction: Pratik Sahejpal's fiery attitude garners mixed reaction; netizens declare Ridhima Pandit as the winner

Shamita indirectly addressed the situation and her decision to participate in Bigg Boss OTT. She told Karan while on stage that she had already made a commitment to the team of channel and makers before Raj Kundra was arrested a couple of weeks ago. The actress said that since she had already made a commitment, she had to fulfil it. The actress seemed eager to take on new challenges and enter the house of Bigg Boss OTT. She seemed very cheerful, lively and full of warmth. However, netizens are busy trolling her for participating amidst the whole controversy. But there are some who have praised Shamita for her commitment. Some have been impressed with her personality as well. They loved her red dress which she wore on the premiere night. Check out the Bigg Boss OTT 8 August 2021 Twitter reaction here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sahejpal, Divya Agarwal and more – check out the OTT contestants and their personalities here:

#ShamitaShetty stood on her commitment, despite so much of family turmoil going on in the background {Raj Kundra Case}. She is woman of her words ! RESPECT her for that.#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT — RAW TITAN™ (@RawTitan) August 8, 2021

#ShamitaShetty looks prettier now than she did in her movie days. #BiggBossOTT — MithiB (@MithiMirchi10) August 8, 2021

#ShamitaShetty @ShamitaShetty apne jeeja ki company chalati ti.ab itna controvercy k baad ye bollywood inko innocent dikhane k liye #BigBoss mai le aaye.inke sau gunah bi maaf kara denge ab.beshrm. #ShamitaShetty — Anjana M (@Daal_Bati) August 8, 2021

#ShamitaShetty is looking like red mirchi.she seems decent n cute.she hinted she dint want 2 do atfirst as things r not ok for her fam but she committed before so she wont leave.i think she will shine,i saw her on kkk9,she had very good vibes#BBOTT #BiggBossOTT @ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/oCWeSeAGDB — Opsora (@Being_romeli) August 8, 2021

What if I will say #Shamitashetty & #KaranJohar came on #BiggBossOTT to clear their image and change the perception of audience towards them & their family members. — Tw!tter Wala Pratik ? (@IndiaWalaPratik) August 8, 2021

#ShamitaShetty indirectly hints at the turmoil in her family going on (#RajKundra and #ShilpShetty) and says she had committed to the show long back and hence she couldn't back out. And due to commitment, she is here at #BiggBossOTT #BiggBoss_Tak #BBOTTWithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak?️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 8, 2021

I'm damn sure #ShamitaShetty is the highest paid contestants of the show , may be highest paid contestant till date .

And lest paid host #KaranJohar . *Bcoz of recent controversy in both life .#BiggBossOTT — Tw!tter Wala Pratik ? (@IndiaWalaPratik) August 8, 2021

After seeing shamita in big boss..!

Me & my bois waiting for shilpa and raj kundra to join her ......??#ShamitaShetty #voot #BiggBossOTT #Biggboss pic.twitter.com/ks0KzLgR39 — Shubham shaval (@iamshaval) August 8, 2021

Okay. #ShamitaShetty is cute and seems down to earth. I predict a huge fan following for her this season. #BBOTT #BiggBossOTT — MithiB (@MithiMirchi10) August 8, 2021

Most contestants r controversial n giving me high hopes bt m sure #ShamitaShetty would turn out to be huge disappointment as she is image concious bt let's see ......#BiggBossOTT — Naina? (@Omg_its_Omgg) August 8, 2021