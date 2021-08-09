Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens are on a roll as Shamita Shetty participates on Karan Johar's show amidst Raj Kundra controversy

Shamita Shetty was a surprise entrant on the premiere night of Bigg Boss OTT that took place a couple of hours ago. The actress, who had participated in Bigg Boss season 3, yet again decided to participate in the web version of the show. Shamita Shetty was rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss OTT and finally, it came true when she entered the stage with a sizzling performance on her hit number, Sharara Sharara from Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Whilst on the show, the actress opened up on participating in Bigg Boss OTT despite her family facing a tough situation right now. For those living under the rock, Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested on 19th July for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content through apps. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Twitter Reaction: Pratik Sahejpal's fiery attitude garners mixed reaction; netizens declare Ridhima Pandit as the winner
Shamita indirectly addressed the situation and her decision to participate in Bigg Boss OTT. She told Karan while on stage that she had already made a commitment to the team of channel and makers before Raj Kundra was arrested a couple of weeks ago. The actress said that since she had already made a commitment, she had to fulfil it. The actress seemed eager to take on new challenges and enter the house of Bigg Boss OTT. She seemed very cheerful, lively and full of warmth. However, netizens are busy trolling her for participating amidst the whole controversy. But there are some who have praised Shamita for her commitment. Some have been impressed with her personality as well. They loved her red dress which she wore on the premiere night. Check out the Bigg Boss OTT 8 August 2021 Twitter reaction here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sahejpal, Divya Agarwal and more – check out the OTT contestants and their personalities here:
Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Grand Premiere: Technical glitch causes chaos; angry fans tweet 'NOT DONE' as the mood gets ruined
