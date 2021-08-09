Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens are on a roll as Shamita Shetty participates on Karan Johar's show amidst Raj Kundra controversy

Shamita Shetty entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT which was a surprise for many. She was the first female contestant to be introduced to the audience in the premiere episode last night. And here's how the netizens have reacted to the same.