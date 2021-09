8:48 pm

The new task is the keechad task. Akshara and Neha are asked to change their clothes. Akshara says she didn't apologize to her because she didn't feel so from within. They join housemates in the garden area. The contestants will throw the contents of the matki on either Akshara or Neha stating why their pot is filled with their mistakes. Raqesh goes next and puts the content on Akshara. He says Akshara blocked him and he blocked her so he'll put the content on her. Divya goes next and says that Neha makes everything about her own. Millind goes next and pours the content on Neha calling it a welcome gift from his side. He reasons last week brawl for the same. Neha entertains them by humming a song. Moose puts the contents on Neha and says she calls her immature and flipper. Pratik pours the content on Akshara. He fumbles while giving a reason and says that she has started to give him negative vibes. Nishant comes next and pours the content on Neha. He says that her matki is filling with mistakes. She says she uses a lot of cards herself. Shamita pours content on Akshara and reasons she tried to befriend her again and again but she has taken everything in the wrong way. Raqesh helps Shamita in the task and the contestants tease them. Neha gets most picks in the task.