In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Sunny Leone joining the contestants inside the house. The actress joined them for a fun-filled game which the contestants played and there were a lot of shockers. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw the contestants blocking and accepting friend requests of co-contestants. Later on, we also saw contestants filling the matkis of the contestants who had done enough mistakes (paap) inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 22, August 30, Live Updates: Sunny Leone to test the housemates and their connection
It seems fans are not happy with Millind Gaba for accepting Neha Bhasin's friendship instead of Akshara Singh who is his connection inside the house right now. And netizens are slamming Millind for the same. On the other hand, in the upcoming episodes, we will see Millind and Akshara nominating themselves for eliminations. Fans are upset with them for taking so much time during the nomination task and taking the wrong decision while at that too. Netizens are of opinion that Millind Gaba is ruining his game as well as Akshara Singh's game by doing so. They are slamming both of them for their poor game plan. Some have called Milling selfish and are feeling bad for Akshara. On top of that, since it's Akshara's birthday today, a lot of people wished Millind should have given her the letter and saved her. It seems netizens are not happy with the way their connection is affecting their game plan. It seems the two are in dilemma about their connection as well. Check out the Twitter reactions of netizens slamming Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba calls Shamita Shetty 'chant'; Akshara Singh compares her to sister Shilpa Shetty
Forces have reunited, that is, fans of Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh have joined forces and are urging people to vote for them. If social media is to go by, it seems Millind and Akshara are leading in the votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Neha Bhasin plays the victim card almost everytime in the house? Vote Now
