In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw joining the contestants inside the house. The actress joined them for a fun-filled game which the contestants played and there were a lot of shockers. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw the contestants blocking and accepting friend requests of co-contestants. Later on, we also saw contestants filling the matkis of the contestants who had done enough mistakes (paap) inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 22, August 30, Live Updates: Sunny Leone to test the housemates and their connection

It seems fans are not happy with Millind Gaba for accepting 's friendship instead of Akshara Singh who is his connection inside the house right now. And netizens are slamming Millind for the same. On the other hand, in the upcoming episodes, we will see Millind and Akshara nominating themselves for eliminations. Fans are upset with them for taking so much time during the nomination task and taking the wrong decision while at that too. Netizens are of opinion that Millind Gaba is ruining his game as well as Akshara Singh's game by doing so. They are slamming both of them for their poor game plan. Some have called Milling selfish and are feeling bad for Akshara. On top of that, since it's Akshara's birthday today, a lot of people wished Millind should have given her the letter and saved her. It seems netizens are not happy with the way their connection is affecting their game plan. It seems the two are in dilemma about their connection as well. Check out the Twitter reactions of netizens slamming Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba calls Shamita Shetty 'chant'; Akshara Singh compares her to sister Shilpa Shetty

It really upsets me that @AKSHARASINGH1 couldn't read her letter. I was her birthday yaar. She was waiting since morning k Ghar se kuch aa jaye. Poor gurl! HAPPY BIRTHDAY AKSHARA#AksharaSingh#PratikSehajpal#MilindGaba#DivyaAgarwal#prakshra#BiggBossOTT#BBOTT — Akshu Is Love ? (@AkshuIsLove) August 30, 2021

#MillindGaba aur #AksharaSingh ko aapsi sehmati karke 1 ko to save Kar hi Lena chahiye tha.

Both are connection, ek ko public vote deke bacha letter ?.

Now obviously, Ham sirf Akshara ko hi focus karenge.

But Gaba is giving us more content than Sha-Ra#PratikSehajpal#Prakshara — Akshara's fan Club (@TriptiT10403892) August 30, 2021

Everyone is saying that Akshara has done wrong, she would hv thought a little about herself. the biggest relationship is that of friendship, that's why both of them did the same if they were nominated together. Full strth lgni h ab vote pe.#AksharaSingh @AKSHARASINGH1 — Akshara Singh Team (@aksharasinghTM) August 30, 2021

I think akshara is upset ... with milind .. Agar milind ne confidence dikhaya hota toh at least #AksharaSingh got her birthday gift ..

But bol rha hai usne padha hota to muje guilt hota usne pada hota to muje rota hua chehra banaya to kisko man karega padhneka #BiggBossOTT — ✨Pratik✍? (@Pragiya7PS) August 30, 2021

#MilindGaba is opposite of the way he portrays himself..he is not a bhola bhala nice guy.Periodt #BiggBossOTT #AksharaSingh Vote for #AksharaSingh

Happy Birthday Akshara ❤️ — Kishuu (@kishorii09) August 30, 2021

Stupid move by #MillindGaba and #AksharaSingh. Both nominated themselves but didn't let one of them saved. This is not fairness for both it's selfishness and stupidity. Aray selfless bn k tho dekho pir dekhna audience kesay bachti hy. I'm so disappointment. — BIGG BOSS OTT (@BIGGBOSS__15) August 30, 2021

Seriously!!!! Inn dono ko game samajh hi nahi aa raha...Agar dono mein se koi ek nominate hota...toh fans of both would have voted for a single person...ab vote divide honge ??‍♀️#AksharaSingh #MillindGaba #BiggbossOTT https://t.co/jVUSR4jbJP — Priyanka Arora (@Priyanka_arora9) August 30, 2021

Oops!!! No Aapsi Sehmati between the #AksharaSingh & #MillindGaba connection. Both were like Nahi aap. Nahi nahi aap. mujhe nominate hona h? Millind wanted to save Akshara as birthday gift, but she refused to get save. In end, BiggBoss nominated both. What's say? #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak?️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 30, 2021

If one of two had been saved, the other one could have easily gained the audiences sympathy votes because of the sacrifice they made, but now both of them are screwed ??‍♀️#AksharaSingh #MillindGaba #BiggBossOTT #BBOTT — AAstar (@starryAUA) August 30, 2021

That was a dumb decision #AksharaSingh

But nonetheless, will vote for you! Can't see the house without you. — Charvi Sharma (@CharviSharmaSSR) August 30, 2021

Sabse bada dumb is game mein Gaba hai ....Wtf itna time waste kiya public ka discussion mein birthday gift nd all...aur dono ne faad diya #PratikSehajpal#AksharaSingh#bbott#biggbossott#PratikFam#Prakshara pic.twitter.com/Uv7sbRmwDC — Pratik Sehajpal FClub (@Judas_1994) August 30, 2021

Akshara use your brain press the buzzer yaar you are looking dumb here #AksharaSingh #BiggBossOTT — Rani (@Rani87912496) August 30, 2021

#BiggBossOTT #DivyaAggarwal kitne din se constantly logo ko apni gang me lene ki koshish kar rahi thi. Finally she got 2 dumb players #MilindGaba n #AksharaSingh Bahut mehnat ki he isne. — rajeev punmiya (@rajpunam68) August 27, 2021

Forces have reunited, that is, fans of Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh have joined forces and are urging people to vote for them. If social media is to go by, it seems Millind and Akshara are leading in the votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Neha Bhasin plays the victim card almost everytime in the house? Vote Now