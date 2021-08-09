Bigg Boss OTT: Interesting details about contestant Karan Nath that you should know

Bigg Boss OTT is finally here and the excitement level is at its peak. Popular filmmaker and chat show host, Karan Johar, is all set to take up hosting duties of the OTT version of Bigg Boss. You have met some of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT already. Let's have a dekko at contestant some interesting details about Karan Nath who is all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT and give the housemates a tough time. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: From dating Pavitra Punia to being a huge Salman Khan fan, 5 things you should know about contestant Pratik Sehajpal

Filmy background

Karan Nath is the grandson of noted veteran actor late D K Sapru who worked in films like Pakeezah, Heer Ranjha, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Deewar and more. His mother, Reema Rakesh Nath, is a film writer. He is the nephew of actors Tej Sapru and Preeti Sapru. Karan's father, Rakesh Nath, also known as Rikku Rakesh Nath, is a famous casting director and producer.

Acting stints

Karan Nath worked as a child artist in Mr India in 1987. He made his leading role in 2001 with Paagalpan. He is best known for his role of Karan in Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. He was a part of a couple of films such as Sssshhh..., LOC Kargil, Tum - A Dangerous Obsession and Tera Kya Hoga Johnny.

Hiatus

Karan Nath took a surprise hiatus in 2009. After going missing from the silver screens for more than a decade, he made his comeback with Guns of Banaras in 2020.

Addressed Madhuri Dixit as 'didi'

Karan Nath has a special connection with Madhuri Dixit. His father was Madhuri's manager for about 28 years. And hence they had a very close relationship. Reports state that he would address her as didi.

A fitness freak, foodie and an animal lover

From his Instagram profile, we understand that Karan is an animal lover. He had a cocker spaniel named Cookie. He currently has a little Sophie, a bull female bulldog.

Apart from all of this, he is very charming, handsome and a fitness freak. We wonder if he could charm his way into the audience's hearts again, just like he did in Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.