Bigg Boss OTT: Will Kumkum Bhagya's Zeeshan Khan be the most entertaining contestant?

We know why you are so excited. It's because your favourite TV show is coming back. Bigg Boss is here with its exclusive OTT version which will have double the masala and entertainment. Karan Johar has taken over the hosting duties of Bigg Boss OTT this time. Amongst various contestants who are ready to battle it out with other contestants is Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan. Let's have a dekko at his interesting personality here:

That guy who tried to board a flight in a bathrobe

Zeeshan Khan once tried to board a flight in a bathrobe. Yes, you read that right. In case you missed it, his video in a bathrobe at the airport had gone viral on social media like a wildfire. He was also trolled for the same.

He greeted Kartik Aaryan in a panda suit

Zeeshan Khan is always upto some antics it seems. He conducted a vlog in which his friends would ask a couple of people some questions and pop out the last question asking what would they do or say if they met Zeeshan Khan. For the vlog, Zeeshan wore a panda suit. Coincidentally, he got a chance to meet Kartik Aaryan.

Adventurous

Like we said before, Zeeshan Khan is always upto something. He loved goofing around and also keeps looking out for adventurous stuff. He keeps monkeying around on the sets of his TV show Kumkum Bhagya as well. Here are some adventurous stuffs that he did and that we came across while surfing through his Instagram:

He opened up on facing casting couch

Zeeshan Khan seems that kind of a guy who is unapologetically himself. He doesn't mind before speaking his heart out. He had once opened up on how he faced the casting couch when he started out in the industry. However, he learned from those experiences, stood his ground and is now one of the known faces in the industry.

Very charming

Zeeshan Khan is very handsome and charming indeed. He is very photogenic and loves to conduct photoshoots. His Instagram is full of amazing posts.

Will he manage to charm the audience as a contestant of Bigg Boss OTT as well?