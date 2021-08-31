In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw the nomination task taking place. For the unversed, in the task, the connections inside the house were asked to select one of the letters sent by their family members. Either of the contestants will tear his/her letter and will nominate himself for the eliminations this week. They have to come to a decision with 'aapsi sehmati' (mutual consent). And during the task, when it was time for Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba to make a choice, they were in a dilemma. Bigg Boss asked them to make a decision quickly. He adds that they can tear both the letters and get nominated together. After a small discussion, Millind and Akshara both tear their letters. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 23, August 31, Live Updates: Shamita, Akshara, Millind, Nishant and Divya are nominated for eliminations

After making the decision, they both turn emotional. Akshara cries her heart out after tearing up the letter. Millind consoles her and hugs her. A lot of Akshara's fans wanted Millind to sacrifice his letter. And when he did not do so, they called him selfish. As per the latest social media trends, Akshara seems to have got fewer votes. And hence, her fans are rallying behind the actress and asking everyone to go and vote for her. They are asking everyone to vote for her and make her safe from getting eliminated this week. Check out their reactions here:

It's not just about saving Akshara from nominations BUT also showing the other housemates that she is not weak and boosting her morale. It will give her self confidence to play the game with more freely.#AksharalsTheOTTBoss #AksharaSingh #BiggBossOTT #livefeed #Prakshara — treelicious (@treeliciously) August 31, 2021

Chalo bhai log start ho jaayo Vote for Akshara atleast make the housemates understand that she is not weak . ?#PratikSehejpal #Aksharasingh #Prakshara#BiggbossOTT pic.twitter.com/ibHX0m5x9C — AB (@Ab48583240) August 31, 2021

Aksharaians let's unite 2gether aaj hi Gadar macha dete hai

Let's trend Akshara Singh

Nepotism have started in BBOTT

Let's show the power which we Aksharaians have 24 hrs #AksharaSingh — Ranjeet Chauhan (@mr_Chauhan1995) August 31, 2021

Guys. Vote here... And voot pe v vote karo.. Zyada se zyada... Apni solo sherni ko iss baar jeetana he.. Chahe kuch b karle ye tharki big boss#AksharaSingh #AksharaTheSherni #AksharaIsTheOTTBoss https://t.co/vwEBUq6mu9 — Maddy?in MAD world. (@Livelov92012329) August 31, 2021

Pls vote for akshu#AksharaSingh — Saachi Singh (@SaachiSingh20) August 31, 2021

Please vote only akshara#AksharaSingh — Akshara singh heart beat (@durgesh_raana) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, during the premiere night, Akshara Singh entered the house as Pratik Sahejpal's connection. Later in the game, Pratik broke his connection with her and chose as his connection. Millind Gaba who was Neha's connection inside the house went on to form a connection with Akshara. It has broken Akshara's heart. A lot of fans outside have been supporting Pratik and Akshara's connection. Some still do.