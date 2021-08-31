In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw the nomination task taking place. For the unversed, in the task, the connections inside the house were asked to select one of the letters sent by their family members. Either of the contestants will tear his/her letter and will nominate himself for the eliminations this week. They have to come to a decision with 'aapsi sehmati' (mutual consent). And during the task, when it was time for Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba to make a choice, they were in a dilemma. Bigg Boss asked them to make a decision quickly. He adds that they can tear both the letters and get nominated together. After a small discussion, Millind and Akshara both tear their letters. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 23, August 31, Live Updates: Shamita, Akshara, Millind, Nishant and Divya are nominated for eliminations
After making the decision, they both turn emotional. Akshara cries her heart out after tearing up the letter. Millind consoles her and hugs her. A lot of Akshara's fans wanted Millind to sacrifice his letter. And when he did not do so, they called him selfish. As per the latest social media trends, Akshara seems to have got fewer votes. And hence, her fans are rallying behind the actress and asking everyone to go and vote for her. They are asking everyone to vote for her and make her safe from getting eliminated this week. Check out their reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty offers to sleep next to Raqesh Bapat but only on a CUTE condition
Meanwhile, during the premiere night, Akshara Singh entered the house as Pratik Sahejpal's connection. Later in the game, Pratik broke his connection with her and chose Neha Bhasin as his connection. Millind Gaba who was Neha's connection inside the house went on to form a connection with Akshara. It has broken Akshara's heart. A lot of fans outside have been supporting Pratik and Akshara's connection. Some still do. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat are in love, declare fans - view poll result
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.