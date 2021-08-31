7:33 pm

Pratik, Nishant and Moose discuss the task. They say Akshara should press the buzzer. Moose and Nishant ask Pratik to press the buzzer which he declines. Raqesh joins and Nishant asks her to leave but he doesn't budge. Divya says she doesn't feel anyone will press the buzzer. Akshara says Nishant wants to press the buzzer. They discuss the contestants. Divya tries to make Pratik press the buzzer. Elsewhere, Raqesh tells Shamita that he cannot tolerate Divya. Nishant tells Moose that he will continue his journey with her. Moose tease Pratik. Nishant asks Pratik to prank Neha by acting to press the buzzer. Nishant says he should press the buzzer. Divya tries to convince Pratik to press the buzzer. Inside the house, Neha asks about what's going outside the house. Neha fears that Pratik will press the buzzer. Nishant discusses their prank to Pratik. Shamita asks Neha to calm down. Neha lashes out at Pratik. Neha asks him to be honest with her. Pratik fools her. Divya enjoys the scene. Neha gets upset with Pratik and walks off. She goes inside and talks with Shamita and Raqesh. The latter suggests threesome (three people being partners). Nishant, Moose and Pratik continue their prank. Neha gets furious.