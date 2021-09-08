In the last night's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw a fight taking place between Neha Bhasin and Divya Aggarwal. It so happened that Neha had left her undergarments on the sink. And Divya had pointed out the same. And after that, the two had got into a huge fight. Gauahar Khan, who has been an ardent fan of Bigg Boss has been watching the show, has lashed out at Divya for making an issue out of it and embarrassing Neha on national television. Gauahar took to her Twitter handle and said, "Leaving an unwashed undergarment for the first time out is a mistake, as a girl urself, how can u make it so embarrassing for another girl ???? Calling it disgusting n making it public n causing a girl so much embarrassment on something so intimate, very sad. #sick" Check out her tweet here: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Sonia Rathee's heartfelt post for Sidharth Shukla, Alvaro Morte's epic reaction after watching Money Heist 5 and more

Leaving an unwashed undergarment for the first time out is a mistake , as a girl urself , how can u make it so embarrassing for another girl ???? Calling it disgusting n making it public n causing a girl so much embarrassment on something so intimate, very sad . #sick — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 7, 2021

A lot of people have responded to Gauahar Khan. Netizens are seen reminding Gauahar that Neha had pointed out the same when Akshara and Moose had left their undergarments in the bathroom. "Firstly Neha made this topic so huge when moose and akshara left these unwashed garments in washroom... She shared this topic with every housemate and it went on for full day discussion . Remember?????????" Some have also said that Shamita had pointed out the same first as she wanted to lash out at Divya. One of the netizen said, "Is this Gauahar mad or what? Didn't she see that Shamita was the one to ask whose undergarment it was thinking it was Divya's and trying to shame her?So Divya asked whose it was and it happened to be Neha's. She would have just kept quiet if Neha didn't start making it a muddha." Check out the reaction here:

Firstly Neha made this topic so huge when moose and akshara left these unwashed garments in washroom... She shared this topic with every housemate and it went on for full day discussion . Remember????????? — Bhavya wadhera (@BhavyaWadhera) September 7, 2021

Is this Gauahar mad or what? Didn’t she see that Shamita was the one to ask whose undergarment it was thinking it was Divya’s and trying to shame her?So Divya asked whose it was and it happened to be Neha’s. She would have just kept quiet if Neha didn’t start making it a muddha??‍♀️ — AdmiringGrowth (@AdmiringGrowth) September 7, 2021

Sorry but for the 1st time mujhe divya galat nehi lagi!#PratikIsTheOTTBoss — M I T U✨ (@Va20402260Rahul) September 7, 2021

Some have said that it is not the first time that Neha had done so. Check out their tweets here:

Its not her first time ....aap live dekho phle? Also divya agar bol b di toh kya its girl toh girl talk uska issue usne toh ni bnaya ....madam aap ko kya hogya h ....hrr baar season galat ka side kaise leleti ho?

It was started by Shamita, because she assumed it was #DivyaAgarwal ' clothes. Hope your thoughts won't change after watching the actual footage — Shivani Agarwal (@shivi_says) September 7, 2021