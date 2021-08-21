Bigg Boss OTT began on 8th August, and it's been about two weeks now. People are getting used to this new format of Bigg Boss, that is, the OTT version. Slowly and gradually, the moment of the show is getting picked up. However, only a few have been able to make a mark, as per social media buzz. Celebrity fans of Bigg Boss and previous contestants who have been following Bigg Boss OTT have been dishing out statements about the show and contestants currently locked inside the house. And interestingly, the housemates of Bigg Boss OTT have also brought a few previous contestants/winners' names in the live feed. So, one such feed has been going viral featuring contestants, Pratik Sahejpal, Akshara Singh, Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana. The three of them could be seen discussing Gauahar Khan and 's win. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Money Heist season 5's new characters, Stand Up Shorts trailer is a laugh riot and more

In the clip shared by Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan's fan, we can see Nishant saying that Gauahar would whine a lot. The fan lashed out at Nishant saying, "Oooh really #GauharKhan is one of the greatest winners of all seasons! She always maintained her dignity raise her voice against wrong! Sirf chaw chaw karke nhi jeeti!Sare winners Gauhar nhi ban skte! Period!So disappointing! @GAUAHAR_KHAN #BiggbossOTT." Gauahar replied to her tweet asking her to calm down. She said, "Shaaaanti … bol ne do , angoor khatte hain . Hahaha spread love."

She went on to slam Nishant in the following tweet which read, "Agar sirf chillane se log bb jeet jaate toh nishant ke haath mein pehle hafte mein trophy hoti ! Hahahahahahah . Guys take light , forgive him ! A loser attitude won't know what it takes to be a winner . First as a human being n then of the biggest show of the country !" Have a dekko at her tweets here:

Shaaaanti … ?? bol ne do , angoor khatte hain . Hahaha spread love https://t.co/WBzVUefxb9 — Gauahar Khan/ Zubina (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 20, 2021

Agar sirf chillane se log bb jeet jaate toh nishant ke haath mein pehle hafte mein trophy hoti ! Hahahahahahah . Guys take light , forgive him ! A loser attitude won’t know what it takes to be a winner . First as a human being n then of the biggest show of the country ! ?? — Gauahar Khan/ Zubina (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 20, 2021

Bigg Boss OTT has Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, , locked inside the house as of now.