Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Nishant Bhat for criticising her season 7 win; says, ‘Angoor khatte hai’ – view tweets

Gauahar Khan has slammed BBOOTT contestant Nishant in her latest tweet. It so happened that a feed went viral featuring contestants, Pratik Sahejpal, Akshara Singh, Nishant Bhat in which they were discussing Gauahar Khan and Rubina Dilaik's win.