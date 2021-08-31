As per the latest report, is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss OTT on September 1. The actress herself put up a post about the same. Nia Sharma's fans and Bigg Boss OTT fans are super stoked about this piece of news and cannot wait to see the Naagin actress's fierce avatar in the house. It is being said that Nia Sharma would enter the house as a guest. However, recently, himself said that there would be a kickass wild card entry taking place, this week on Bigg Boss OTT. Fans since then started trending and rooting for Nia Sharma (they still are trending her). Nia Sharma has a massive fan base in the country. Her outspoken nature has always grabbed attention and headlines in the tabloids. One can expect fireworks with her entry into the Karan Johar hosted TV show. Also Read - International Iconic Awards 2021 : From Aly Goni To Rahul Vaidya, Celebrities Make Heads Turn! Watch Video

Now, this reminds us about other wild cards and we thought, why not bring previous contestants inside the house itself? Well, we have three more popular contestants from Bigg Boss (the previous season) as contenders. They are , Aly Goni and Asim Riaz. The three of them won hearts with their stint in their respective Bigg Boss seasons.

Rubina Dilaik won the show. She was headstrong about her opinions and put them bluntly across without hesitance. She also made sure her voice was heard inside the house. Rubina valued the truest connections inside the house too. If she enters the house as a guest, she would be able to guide the contestants through her experience or else she can enter the show as a connection in the house.

Aly Goni was another strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 14. He joined late to support Jasmin but went on to win hearts and be among the top 5. He was the third runner up of the season. Aly Goni maintained his connections really well inside the house. And if he enters the show as someone's connection, that contestant would surely be one of the strongest.

Last but not the least, Asim Riaz. Why? Because he was one of the most popular contestants of season 13. He fought for his friends and himself. From being a not so popular face to being one of the most popular faces of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz has had a tremendous journey. Moreover, his fans want to see him on the show as well. If he enters Bigg Boss OTT, it would be so much fun.

So, which of the aforementioned contestants would you like to see in the house most? Vote below: