Bigg Boss OTT commenced a couple of weeks ago and the drama inside the house is getting interesting with every passing day. Just last night in the episode, Pratik Sahejpal, who is emerging as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss OTT spilt the beans on getting bullied in childhood for his looks. The actor who recently broke his connection with Akshara Singh to partner up with told the latter about the same. It was the singer who first revealed that she used to be bullied a lot by her teachers as a kid. Also Read - Then and now pictures of Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and other Bigg Boss OTT contestants will blow your mind

It was then Pratik who said, "As a kid, I was not the typical Punjabi looking guy, I have the Pahadi, northeastern looks, so I was bullied for my looks." Neha then quickly asked Pratik whether it was the reason why he was triggered on stage during the premiere night. For the unversed, Pratik was in full form when Bigg Boss OTT commenced on 8th August. A lot of people thought him to be arrogant and a little too OTT for the show. It so happened that when , who was the first female contestant of Bigg Boss OTT joined the stage, she was introduced to the boys and asked to share her first opinions. At that time, Shamita had said that Pratik Sahejpal gave her Korean vibes. The actress had then added that she was a huge K-pop fan herself. Pratik had questioned her whether she was trying to cover up something that she said. Shamita was taken aback by the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan OUSTED for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal; angry fans call it UNFAIR – view tweets

Coming back to Neha's question, Pratik admitted getting offended for the same reason. He maintained his stance that she had changed the subject to K-pop later. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana, Pratik Sehjpal-Neha Bhasin: which connection do you feel is in love? – VOTE NOW

Meanwhile, he recently got into a physical fight with Zeeshan Khan post which the latter was asked to leave the house.