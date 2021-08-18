Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhi Dogra comes out in support of Raqesh Bapat; says, 'Being loud and twisting words is unfortunately considered entertainment'

Raqesh Bapat is currently locked inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT. He is currently having a tough time inside the house. Trying to maintain his connection and also managing household duties as the boss man of the house. Ridhi Dogra, his ex-wife has come out in his support.