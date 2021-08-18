Bigg Boss OTT commenced almost about two weeks ago. And we saw contestants such as Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, , and entering the show. Now, for the unversed, the housemates have formed a connection inside the house and are playing together side by side. Some housemates are trying to understand the game better and are taking their own sweet time to put their strategies into action. And one of them is television and film actor Raqesh Bapat. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Are Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh enroute to becoming the first 'COUPLE' of the show? Fans coin new moniker Prakshara

Raqesh is currently the boss man inside the house. And his connection Shamita Shetty is the boss lady of the Bigg Boss OTT house. Shamita's behaviour inside the house is irking a lot of her fellow contestants. Just last night in Bigg Boss OTT, we saw a Panchayat task taking place. Raqesh was seen supporting Shamita even when the entire house was against her. Raqesh is trying to was called to the confession room and he confessed to Bigg Boss that he'll manage his tasks efficiently and that he needs time to understand the game better. In yet another clip, we see Raqesh Bapat saying that he won't fight for a wrong cause as he is a son of a soldier. And now, Ridhi Dogra, actress and ex-wife of Raqesh has come out in his support. Responding to Raqesh's post, she said that being loud and twisting words have unfortunately become entertainment these days. She commented saying, "By virtue of choosing goodness and humanity one is a winner. Being loud and twisting words and not letting people speak is unfortunately considered entertainment in this world. But there some of us on the side of humanity. And that's what matters! @raqeshbapat @vootselect." Check out her comment below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah is FURIOUS seeing Shamita Shetty being age-shamed; says, 'You are lucky I am not inside to break your face'

Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Viewers laud Akshara Singh for giving it back to Shamita Shetty for her 'arrogant' behaviour – view tweets

Raqesh is also called spineless inside the house by his fellow contestants. Are you supporting Raqesh? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting @bollywood_life.