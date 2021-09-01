Today, we will be talking about and Raqesh Bapat's connection inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT. On the premiere night itself, Shamita Shetty picked Raqesh Bapat as her connection. And since then itself a lot of people have started shipping ShaRa on Twitter. Shamita and Raqesh share a very close bond with each other. Being each other's connection, Shamita and Raqesh started spending a lot of time together. Hugs and kisses were thrown around. They had their fights but would patch things right away with each other. Now in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Shamita getting upset with Raqesh for using Divya Aggarwal's lip balm. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh's fans rally behind her save her from elimination – view tweets

It so happened that Raqesh and Shamita were having a conversation with Pratik Sahejpal and in the living area. And Pratik stumbled upon a lipstick. He asked whose this us thinking that it belongs to Shamita. However, Raqesh revealed that it belonged to Divya. Divya clarified that since she was in the room and he was looking for the lip balm and he had an extra one so she gave it away. At first, Shamita seemed in a jolly mood and teased Raqesh saying that she tore up her letter for him. Later, when Divya had left the room, she got upset with Raqesh. She made it clear to him that she is possessive about the people she likes. Shamita asked Raqesh whether she didn't have enough makeup products if he had the need. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 23, August 31, Live Updates: Shamita, Akshara, Millind, Nishant and Divya are nominated for eliminations

This is not the first instance when Shamita was upset with Raqesh for interacting with Divya. When last week Zeeshan Khan was evicted, Divya was inconsolable and Raqesh had lent an ear to her and consoled her. Shamita seemed upset with the same too. She had asked him to stay away from Divya. Moreover, during the contestant's late-night conversations, Moose Jattana had teased Raqesh to get permission to answer questions. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill turns into a seductress and shocks everyone with her latest photoshoot – view jaw-dropping pics here

So, our question to you is whether you feel Shamita is trying to dominate Raqesh inside the house? Vote below: