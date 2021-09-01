Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Shamita Shetty is trying to dominate Raqesh Bapat inside the house? Vote now

In the last night's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Shamita Shetty getting upset with Raqesh Bapat for using Divya Aggarwal's lip balm. Just last week she had asked Raqesh to stay away from Divya. Do you think she is dominating?