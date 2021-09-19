Bigg Boss OTT WINNER Divya Agarwal celebrates her victory with beau Varun Sood and 'bhai' Rannvijay Singha – watch videos

Divya Agarwal won Bigg Boss OTT last night. The actress and reality TV show queen celebrated her win with her beau Varun Sood and bhai Rannvijay Singha. Check out the videos of the same here: