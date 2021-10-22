Bigg Boss 15 is making hell lot of noise. The contestants are trying their best to get maximum footage. Among all, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal are turning out to be strong contestants. Recently, the two indulged in a physical fight. As per the videos, it was Karan who grabbed Pratik Sehajpal and pinned him down to the floor. It got be a lot of negative reaction. Now, it is Pratik's sister who has reacted to it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra REVEALS he wants to get married; says, 'I don’t want to be 55-60 and not...'

She has shared a video from Roadies audition where Karan Kundrra slapped a contestant hard. Karan used to be the one of the leaders on the show. While sharing the same, Pratik's sister stated that violence against anyone is wrong and that she could not sleep knowing that her brother was hurt. She wrote, "Setting an example of a Mentor?

Physical violence against anyone is wrong, be it any1! Yesterday I really couldn’t sleep thinking if my brother

@realsehajpal is hurt! The Chanel will surely take this up I am sure cuz they are very responsible @ColorsTV @justvoot I blv in u."

Even Gauahar Khan had come out in support of Pratik and tweeted, "Pehli baar dekha ki itne hinsak behaviour ke baad task continue ho , aur ninda karne ke bajai aapko upgrade milta hai !" Even Devoleena had commented on the same and written, " Seriously yaa..Whats wrong with them god knows. @BiggBoss is waiting phirse koi health issues se evict hojaye yaa hardi pasli toot jaaye. Pleading faceExploding headSaw a clip of #kundra & #Pratik is soo bad. Kya hogaya hai #kk ko."