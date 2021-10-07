Bigg Boss 15 started on October 2 and we are already witnessing drama, fights, and much more in the controversial house. Well, if you have been an ardent followers of the show, you would know that almost in every season, there has been at least one love couple. In the current season, it seems there is a triangle though. It was recently that Meisha Iyer and Pratik Sehajpal had a fight and it was Simba Nagpal who said sweet words to the lady. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Shamita Shetty LASHES out at Pratik Sehajpal, 'Har cheez mein teri manmaani nahi ho sakti'

In a task, Pratik did not allow Meisha to go the bathroom and change clothes. She then had to go in the luggage area and hide behind the stuff to wear the leggings. Unknowingly, Pratik walks in at the same time and a fight breaks out between the two. An agitated Meisha then starts yelling and crying. Later, we see Simba Nagpal talking to Meisha and saying that he does not want to see any tears in her eyes because of Pratik. This has led fans to believe that there are some sparks between Meisha and Simba. Well, it also appears that Pratik and Meisha share a history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simba Nagpal (@simbanagpal)

I can see a Pratik, Miesha and Simba triangle on the way ? — anshita (@Apnekokyaa) October 6, 2021

Simba and meisha have the same game plan "love angel". Meisha planned it with Pratik but now she has another option Simba ?? — Being Tanjin ?? (@TanjinKhan3) October 6, 2021

Well, there are some fans who are liking Meisha and Ieshaan Sehgaal too. Only time will tell what happens next and who connects with whom.