There is a great buzz around Bigg Boss 15. Tomorrow will be the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT, post which, we shall have Bigg Boss 15 beginning on our Television screens. There is tremendous buzz around who will be a part of this show. Some of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT will get to be a part of it. But apart from that, she shall see some known faces from Television and film industry entering Bigg Boss 15. Now, whispers are being heard that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali is going to be a part of the show.

Nidhi Bhanushali grabbed everyone's attention as she essayed the role of Sonu, Bhide's daughter, in the famous show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her cuteness was loved by all. Now, her stunning social media pictures are keeping her in the news. She is an adventure junkie and more than often shares pictures from her travel diaries.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, while there is a strong buzz, nothing as been confirmed as yet. These are just the speculations and the makers are yet to unveil the final list of contestants for the show. Apart from Nidhi, names of stars like rjun Bijlani, Reem Sameer, Simba Nagpal, Neha Marda, , , , , , Mohsin Khan, and Manav Gohil are doing the rounds of gossip mills to be the alleged contestants of 's show.

Meanwhile, it was recently that Salman Khan shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 15. It showed that the contestants will have a very tough time for the contestants as they will first be living in a forest for a few days before entering the main house. The date of the premiere of the show is yet to be announced.