The divide between Divya Agarwal and in Bigg Boss OTT is growing intense. The two ladies started off as friends in the controversial show but have now become staunch rivals. They cannot see eye-to-eye and are always at loggerheads. Raqesh Bapat also has become a reason behind their animosity. While Raqesh and Shamita were connections and even liked each other, he also shares a good friendship with Divya. Now, in the latest promo of the show, we see Shamita and Divya fighting again.

In the video, we see Divya trying to have a conversation with Shamita Shetty. However, she ignores her and stays busy conversing with . Furious with her, Divya pours a bottle of water in whatever they are cooking. "You don't want to talk?" Divya aks, before angrily saying, "Guys, I am talking!" Later, we see Shamita confronting Divya and saying, "Simply kiya tha (I simply did that) to show Raqesh (Bapat) your true colours. I am not interested in talking to you."

Divya then gets into an argument with Shamita asking her why she talks to her during tasks then. In rage, Divya says, "Nahi tumhara jeena haram kiya iss game mein na, toh dekh lena (Now watch me make your life miserable on the show)." While Shamita suggests Divya to bring it on. Watch the video below:

Guess these two ladies will never be friends again in Bigg Boss OTT house. But they are surely amongst the strongest and we won't be surprised if they make it all the way to the finale of Bigg Boss OTT.