Bigg Boss 15 is going to premiere tonight at 9:30. Salman Khan will resume his hosting duties for Bigg Boss and fans of the show and superstar are pretty excited about the new season of Bigg Boss. Some of the names that are said to be confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15 include Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Akasa Singh, Karan Kundra, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali to name a few. You pretty much know a lot of listed contestants. And a lot of promos featuring some of the contestants are already out. For example, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz's promo videos have set the internet on fire. We thought of giving you a lowdown about Umar Riaz before you watch him on stage tonight and before he begins his journey of Bigg Boss 15. So, keep reading...

Doctor

Doctor

Born and brought up in Jammu Kashmir, Umar Riaz, always wanted to be a doctor and serve his country. After his schooling, Umar pursued an MBBS degree from Government Medical College, Jammu. As per media reports, he also practised as a senior doctor at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital And Research Centre in Mumbai.

Model

Model

Though doctor by qualification, Umar Riaz, was passionate about acting and modelling. He began modelling and acting along with his medical practice. His Instagram is full of amazing photoshoots. Umar has a good built that will leave a lot of his female fans swooning.

Fitness freak

Being a doctor and a model, Umar is a firm believer in fitness. His chiselled physique, washboard abs and sharp jawline make girls go gaga. We wonder if his charm and personality will win any of the contestants' hearts inside the house.

Link ups

If reports are anything to go by, Umar Riaz was linked to actress Sonal Vengurlekar. He was also linked with Rashami Desai. After Bigg Boss 13 ended, Rashami would party with Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Umar would be there too. Their pictures had gone viral and fans were even shipping them together. However, they continue to be friends.

Claim to fame

Umar Riaz rose to fame when his brother for inside the house of Bigg Boss. He strongly stood by his brother's side and slammed people who tried to pull him down. Umar also featured in music videos with Dalljiet Kaur and Saba Khan.