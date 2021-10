Bigg Boss 15, Day 17, Live Updates: Contestants battle it out for Captaincy; Tejasswi Prakash turns Sanchalak

10:46 pm

Gong goes off and Jay Bhanushali along with Ieshaan and others get into a tug of war over the pathway map. The housemates keep fighting over the pathways. Vidhi hides her piece in the luggage room. Karan brings the Mirchi powder and threatens to blow it. The housemates are fighting like crazy and are stuck like magnets to each other. There's a tug of war. Umar lashes out at Tejasswi for poking him again and again. The Junglewaasis and Gharwaasis continue to fight. The Junglewaasis win in the end. Jay lashes out that some contestants just kept looking and did not help. Teja praises Jay and others who fought well. Teja, Vishal, Jay, Akasa, Nishant, Pratik and others decide to not steal the maps hereafter. It seems Jay is furious because of Vishal as he did not help. Vishal defends himself that it was getting too physical. He tried to help but seeing 10 people in a deadlock he took a back step. Jay suggests that at least he could have saved or covered for him. The Ghaswaasis strategize for the future.