Bigg Boss 15, Day 18, LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss severely punishes the housemates!

11:02 pm

Bigg Boss is very furious with the housemates for breaking rules every time. He reminds them that they have been given chances and asked to change but the contestants did not change at all. He announces that their rule-breaking will be stopped and hence they will announce three punishments. The first punishment is that the main house contestants will now be junglewaasis. The main house will be locked for everyone. Bigg Boss asks Nishant to make sure that the main house contestants will move to the jungle area. The housemates discuss what could be the reason. They talk about captaincy tasks and all. Karan decodes that they will also be nominated. Pratik is furious but says that why blame someone. He argues with Shamita and Nishant. When Pratik takes his bed and bedsheet but Bigg Boss asks the main house contestants to take only personal belongings. Everyone is upset with the punishment. Bigg Boss warns Afsana to not whisper and talk loudly. They keep discussing the reason for punishments and rule-breaking. Jay defends himself and says that Bigg Boss did not mention the captaincy task. Tejasswi enters the jungle and greets Karan. Bigg Boss asks Nishant to seal the main house. Pratik and Nishant discuss whether they should make Junglewaasis suffer. Tejasswi calls them sadists. Pratik is not in the favour of retaliating against the junglewaasis.