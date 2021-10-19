Bigg Boss 15, Day 17 RECAP:

The last night's episode of Bigg Boss 15 was one helluva roller coaster ride for the main house contestants. So, 's captaincy tenure inside the house came to an end today. And hence a new captain was to be elected for the house. voted for himself saying he wants to run for the captaincy. And it seems it was pre-decided that Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will be running for the captaincy too. So, the three of them were chosen to be the contenders for the captaincy task. Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh and Vishal Kotian did not fight for the contendership at all. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Netizens FURIOUS over Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya's UNFAIR eviction by the housemates – view tweets

What the Captaincy task entailed:

Three chariots belonging to the three contestants, Nishant, Jay and Pratik, in a dilapidated condition were out on the lawn. The three contenders had to enlist the junglewassi contestants' help to build the chariot and run for them in the race. The three contenders were not allowed to help, touch or do anything other than that. Tejasswi Prakash was the sanchalak of the captaincy task. Bigg Boss refused to interfere in the task as well. So the housemates were literally on their own. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 17, Live Updates: Nishant Bhat becomes the captain, Jay Bhanushali thanks Pratik Sehajpal for messing up his task

What happened next...

Even before the task commenced, we saw Pratik Sehajpal taking out a screw from Jay chariot wheel. Jay noticed the same and announced the same to everyone. He hoped Bigg Boss would interfere in the matter, however, Bigg Boss had already announced that he won't be interfering in the task. In the meanwhile, Tejasswi was getting ready inside the house and did not know about what happened. When confronted, Pratik denied taking the screw. He read the rules saying they weren't allowed to touch or help in the game, it wasn't said that they cannot safeguard themselves. Tejasswi, who did not know anything about Pratik's game plan called Jay a sour loser. They got into a war of words over the same. Also Read - 'Hero koi aur tha,' Shehnaaz Gill indirectly mentions Sidharth Shukla as her Honsla Rakh costar Sonam Bajwa calls her the hero of Bigg Boss 13

Meisha spilt the beans

For a long time, the discussion over the same continued. Jay seemed disinterested in doing the captaincy task. It came across that he wanted to prove Pratik's game plan. Seeing that neither Pratik nor Jay will get to complete the task and torn between the two, Meisha spilt the beans saying that she saw Pratik taking the screw out. Jay finally proved that Pratik was the culprit.

Aftermath

After learning the truth, Tejasswi tried to tell Jay to play and come up with a strategy to continue being in the race for the captaincy. However, Jay was disinterested. Jay was disappointed with Meisha for going behind his back. Jay also learned that Nishant also knew about Pratik's Towards the end of the was seen thanking Pratik later as he learned a few things after the game.

Meanwhile, before the captaincy task came to an end, Tejasswi pointed out to Jay that she cannot see the drive to be the captain in him. She spoke about the same with Shamita and Vishal who agreed with her. Now, do you agree with them? Vote here: