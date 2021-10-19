Bigg Boss 15: Do agree with Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian that Jay Bhanushali gave up early on in the captaincy task? Vote now

Last night inside the house of Bigg Boss 15, we saw the captaincy task taking place. Jay Bhanushali, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were running for the captaincy. Pratik's game in the task sent everything haywire.