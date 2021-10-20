It won't be wrong to say that Day 18 in Bigg Boss 15 was one of the most taxing episodes. And not just for the contestants but also for the viewers. First-things-first, Bigg Boss observed that the contestants were constantly breaking the rules despite all the warnings and chances the contestants shamelessly broke the rules. Finally, Bigg Boss unleashed his fury and punished everyone. Firstly, the main house contestants were evicted from the main house and made junglewaasis. Secondly, with bahumat, the contestants were asked to vote out two contestants. Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya got evicted. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO: 'Khudke ghar ke andar aise pesh aate ho?' Salman Khan SLAMS Afsana Khan for violence

Thirdly Nishant Bhat, who is the captain of the house, was given the power to nominate 8 contestants from themselves for the eliminations. Nishant takes Ieshaan, Meisha, Umar, Simba, Afsana's names in quick succession. He reasons that they were breaking a lot of rules inside the house. Then he takes Shamita's name and reasons that she is struggling with her Hindi all the time, citing that as breaking one of the rules. After taking a lot of time for the last two names, he nominates Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian. Also Read - Karan Kundrra, Afsana Khan, Prince Narula and more: 9 SHOCKING violence episodes from the TV world that'll leave you baffled – view pics

Now, it was said that Nishant was to nominate people on his own. After the nomination, Afsana Khan, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Umar Riaz were furious with Nishant for nominating them. They called him biased. Well, to look at it from one point of view, Nishant is very close to Pratik. Pratik is friends with Akasa Singh in the house right now. However, Nishant hasn't been able to form a good bond with her. The other day, Akasa had asked Pratik during the captaincy task that why only he is seen as the villain since Nishant knew about his strategy too. A lot of fans also felt that Nishant should not have taken Karan Kundrra's name as he is friends with him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh talk about Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal's romance; former says, "Miesha's life revolves only around boys"

While their friendship is commendable, but the decision came across as a surprise to many. Do you think he is favouring Pratik Sehajpal, his connections more than his own? Vote now: