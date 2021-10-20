Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Nishant Bhat is favouring Pratik Sehajpal and his connections more than his own? Vote now

While their friendship is commendable, but the nominations for eliminations in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 15 came across as a surprise to many. Do you think he is favouring Pratik Sehajpal, his connections more than his own? Vote now: