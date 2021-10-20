Bigg Boss 15: Fans support Pratik Sehajpal for destroying Karan Kundrra's strategy by voting out Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya – view tweets

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya getting eliminated. Fans are saying that Pratik Sehajpal destroyed Karan Kundrra's strategy of turning the tides into the OG junglewaasi housemates' favour.