Bigg Boss 15: 'I’m a straight guy,' Ieshaan Sehgaal CLARIFIES during a nasty fight with Rajiv Adatia over Miesha Iyer

As per the latest promo, Ieshaan Sehgaal will confront Rajiv Adatia over the former's bond with Miesha Iyer. And in a heated argument, he would clarify that he is straight...