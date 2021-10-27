Bigg Boss 15: 'I’m a straight guy,' Ieshaan Sehgaal CLARIFIES during a nasty fight with Rajiv Adatia over Miesha Iyer

With the entry of Rajiv Adatia in the house of Bigg Boss 15, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer's relationship seems to be suffering a lot. After his entry, Rajiv Adatia has been telling Ieshaan that his family does not approve of his relationship with Miesha. Ever since he entered the house, Rajiv has been very vocal about Ieshaan and Miesha's relationship. Earlier, Ieshaan's sexuality had also become the talk of the town when he opened up about 'playing around' with a producer. It was said that he is bisexual. And Rajiv's entry on the show has spiced up the drama inside the house. Another fight will break out between Rajiv and Ieshaan. When the latter would try to talk to Rajiv and sort things out with him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Amidst wild card entry rumours, Raqesh Bapat's heart aches for Shamita Shetty; will #ShaRa reunite on Salman Khan's show?

However, it turns into a nasty fight. Rajiv says that he is very close to Ieshaan. The latter asks him not to mix his relationship with him and his and Miesha's relationship as they are both are different. Ieshaan tells that him saying things inside the house is hampering his image outside. Ieshaan said that him saying things about their friendship makes it looks like there is something going on between the two.

Rajiv gets very angry and warns Ieshaan to not force him into making some revelations. "Mera munh mat khula," Rajiv warns him. In the previous episodes of Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv told Ieshaan that he had come with different intentions inside the house and he is now coming around like a fool. It's going to be a very nasty fight where even will interfere in the fight. Miesha's connection with Ieshaan is suffering too. Miesha is not happy with Rajiv's entry.