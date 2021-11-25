Bigg Boss 15 just saw a shocking mid-week elimination taking place inside the house. Contestants' were asked to save one fellow contestant in the elimination task and as a result, Simba Nagpal was eliminated. Simba was not helped by the top 5 contestants when they had the opportunity to save one of the bottom 5 members of Bigg Boss 15. And now, various Khabri social media handles are saying that is eliminated from the show. However, nothing is confirmed as of yet. Just a couple of days ago, Jay had a nasty fight with Vishal Kotian. They had also got physical in their fight. It was when the press had entered the house of Bigg Boss 15 and they revealed Vishal's remark for Raqesh Bapat's relationship with . Jay had called him a 'Ghatiya insaan'. It was a very nasty brawl. Now, whether this is the reason for his elimination or not, only episodes may reveal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Pratik Sehajpal being constantly targetted by Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz? Vote now

Jay was the first contestant to walk inside the house. He got a chance to interact with directly inside the house. Jay had revealed that he had only one aim and that was to win the show. Jay's temper inside the house broke several times. The actor had most fights with Pratik Sehajpal inside the house. A couple of days ago, the media had placed Jay on the bottom list of Bigg Boss 15 contestants.