Bigg Boss 15: 'It will hurt' Asim Riaz cheers on brother Umar Riaz to help him survive inside the house – here's what he advised

While Umar Riaz is locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 and battling every day to survive inside the house, Season 13 runner up Asim Riaz has been his constant support outside. Asim has a piece of advice for Umar.