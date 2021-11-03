Bigg Boss 15: 'It will hurt' Asim Riaz cheers on brother Umar Riaz to help him survive inside the house – here's what he advised

Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz, a doctor by profession, model and actor by passion, is currently locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 with about 10 plus contestants. Umar Riaz got a slow start in the show but during the tasks, he depicted a lot of strength and strategised to help change the game. Even before the premiere episode, a lot was said about him being in the show because of Asim Riaz' popularity. The latter has been supporting his brother from outside just like Umar did when Asim was locked inside the house. And now, yet again, Asim has come out in support of Umar. He has tweeted out some novel advice for his brother. He tweeted out, "It will hurt @realumarriaz It will take time, It will require dedication. It will require will power. You will need to make healthy decisions. You will have to sacrifice, You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal, It will be worth it." Check out his tweet here: Also Read - Trending TV news today: Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash gets trolled for her maths logic, Nia Sharma's sexy vacation pics take internet by storm and more

Just last night, a nasty fight broke out between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. In a fit of anger, Simba pushed Umar into the pool and quite forcefully. And moreover, Simba also called him Atankwadi (terrorist). Since that, the two of them have been trending on social media. Simba is getting a lot of hate for the same while Umar is getting support from all sides. Even some celebrities have come out in support of Umar.

On the premiere night episode of Bigg Boss 15, Asim had come to see off his brother Umar as a contestant. The tweet by Asim is also for fans rooting for Umar inside the house.