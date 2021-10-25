Bigg Boss 15 is getting more and more interesting by the day. On the latest weekend ka war, host gave everyone a reality check, pulling them up for all that happened during the week gone by. One of the things that he brought up was the Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal's infamous incident during a task. Salman has been loved for being fair and while he expressed what he felt about what happened, he did give Karan and Pratik a chance to tell their side of the story. Karan was upset after what happened and he even broke down and apologised to Pratik. But what is more interesting here is what happened next. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ieshan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian and 4 more contestants whose sexuality has been targetted in the show

Right after the interaction with Salman Khan, Karan Kundrra had a heart-to-heart with where he again in broken down and said that he is not able to play the game and wants to quit Bigg Boss 15. It just was a hint that it was not only an emotional breakdown but Karan is also breaking inside. Jay made Karan understand that quitting is not the right thing to do. Nishant Bhat, who shares a good bond with Karan, made him understand that it will pass and that she should not take an emotional decision. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: These Top 5 contestants of Salman Khan's reality show have all the qualities of a winner; can you guess who's no. 1?

Perhaps what made Karan feel so bad about what happened between him and Pratik, as it came out during the interaction with Salman Khan, is Pratik’s confession. He had said that he couldn’t react to Karan since he considers him as his mentor since he was the first celebrity he ever interacted with in his first show. Pratik also admitted that if it was Ieshaan Sehgaal or Jay Bhanushali instead of Karan Kundrra, then "saamne vale ko pad jaati". Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Housemates call Vishal Kotian a self-centred person; says 'he is all about ‘I, me, myself’ – watch video

Salman Khan lauded Pratik's patience and respect towards Karan. The host said, "We were shocked that you did not react. Good that you did not, bahut achhi baat hai" (It's a good thing)."

Karan was clearly disappointed in himself, which made him say that he wants to quit the show. Interestingly, Karan has been one of the much-loved, highly popular contestants and considered as one of the strongest one with the ability to win Bigg Boss 15. Will this episode change Karan for good or bad? Only time will tell.