Last night's episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode was another attention-grabbing episode where the housemates played yet another interesting. The Most Wanted Task took place in the last night's episode of Bigg Boss 15. And the housemates were battling against each other. It's a debate between two contestants wherein the one to lose will get smeared with kichad (mud). It was an ugly and nasty task, however, it was kinda interesting to see how the housemates took part in the debate. Now, the audience has been showering their favourite contestant with loads of love every day. They make sure to trend their favourites. The latest poll saw Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash beating the rest of the contestants to become the most popular contestants inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Moose Jattana, Karan Nath or Akshara Singh – which Bigg Boss OTT contestant you want to see as a wild card entrant? Vote now
Last night, the two of them slayed it too. While Tejasswi was pitted against Neha Bhasin, her strong stance during the debate, however, filled with cuteness was a good strategy, felt the audience. A lot of them also supported Tejasswi for the same. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra got a lot of support too, for his swag and his patience during the episode. He was labelled 'puppy' on the show by Neha. A lot of fans were enraged by the same. Netizens have come out in support of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. They are trending 'BB15 Ki Shaan Tejasswi' alongside 'BB15 Sher Karan' on Twitter. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Afsana Khan's SHOCKING elimination from Bigg Boss 15; Anupamaa-Anuj's wedding pics go viral; Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wins hearts and more
Karan has been one of the most popular contestants on the show. He has been making friends and also losing some of them on the journey. Oftentimes, he felt alone inside the house but has been going strong. He has feelings for Tejasswi Prakash and the two of them are often shipped together as TejRan. Anyway, check out the 'BB15 Ki Shaan Tejasswi' and 'BB15 Sher Karan' supporters here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Afsana Khan REFUSES to leave Bigg Boss 15 house, Mohsin Khan is smitten by Jasmin Bhasin, Ankita Lokhande's family get-together sparks pre-wedding festivities rumours and more
Who do you support inside the house of Bigg Boss 15? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.