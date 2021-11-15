Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash get audience's support; netizens trend 'BB15 Sher Karan' and 'BB15 Ki Shaan Tejasswi' for slaying it in Weekend Ka Vaar  

After last night's episode of Bogg Boss 15, netizens are trending 'BB15 Ki Shaan Tejasswi' alongside 'BB15 Sher Karan' on Twitter, showering support on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.